You can now check your Steam library for Steam Deck compatibility

With less than a week until the launch of the Steam Deck, Valve has launched a new page to let Steam users check the compatibility ratings of all the games in their library.

Per an announcement on Steam’s news page, Valve’s dedicated webpage asks users to log in with their Steam account. In turn they’ll be shown a list ranking various titles they own based on whether they are “Verified,” meaning they have been tested and shown to offer a great, smooth experience on the deck; “Playable,” meaning they will run but may have unoptimized elements; or are “Unsupported,” games that are currently deemed unplayable on Steam Deck.

“We’re testing new titles constantly and are going to continue past launch,” Valve says. “The Steam back catalog is huge, and new titles are releasing every day — just because we haven’t tested a game yet doesn’t mean it doesn’t work well on Deck already. You’re able to install any titles in your library, regardless of compatibility rating.”

Over the past weeks, Valve has made decent progress throughout its testing program, with over 408 titles now verified on the Steam Deck compared to 294 titles just two weeks ago. While the Steam storefront’s ever-growing catalog of over 60,000 games makes the task of testing every title a Sisyphean challenge, the number of titles currently verified for the Steam Deck nonetheless represents an unprecedented launch lineup for a handheld game device.

Highlights of the current Verified list include God of War, Vampire Survivors, Psychonauts 2, Sekiro, Horizon Zero Dawn, FTL: Faster Than Light, Return of the Obra Dinn, several Yakuza games, Desperados 3, Tetris Effect, Death Stranding, Art of Rally, and Okami HD.

SteamDB currently lists 358 games as Playable on the Steam Deck, including The Witcher 3, Divinity: Original Sin 2, Outer Wilds, Titanfall 2, and The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. 367 games have been found to be incompatible and given an Unsupported rating, including Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Watch Dogs 2, and Fall Guys. Persona 4 Golden, which had previously been deemed Unsupported, has since been Verified for the Steam Deck.