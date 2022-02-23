Apex Legends Mobile set for limited launch next week

Respawn Entertainment announced Wednesday that Apex Legends Mobile, a version of the studio’s free-to-play battle royale-hero shooter designed specifically for mobile devices, is set for a limited regional launch expected to run through the spring starting next week.

As part of the limited launch, Apex Legends Mobile will be available to play on Android and iOS in 10 countries; Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia. This follows the game’s small beta test in spring of last year for India and the Philippines.

During the limited regional launch, players will be able to play as Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic. Respawn promises to offer more systems and content for the game’s global launch. As for when that global launch may be, Respawn said, “We’ll be sharing updates on global launch once we’ve made informed decisions coming out of the limited regional launch.”

Apex Legends Mobile will not feature cross-play with the console or PC versions of Apex Legends.