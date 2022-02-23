 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Apex Legends Mobile set for limited launch next week

The game will be playable in 10 countries, including Australia and New Zealand

By Toussaint Egan
Key art visual of Apex Legends Mobile Image: Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment announced Wednesday that Apex Legends Mobile, a version of the studio’s free-to-play battle royale-hero shooter designed specifically for mobile devices, is set for a limited regional launch expected to run through the spring starting next week.

As part of the limited launch, Apex Legends Mobile will be available to play on Android and iOS in 10 countries; Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia. This follows the game’s small beta test in spring of last year for India and the Philippines.

During the limited regional launch, players will be able to play as Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder, and Caustic. Respawn promises to offer more systems and content for the game’s global launch. As for when that global launch may be, Respawn said, “We’ll be sharing updates on global launch once we’ve made informed decisions coming out of the limited regional launch.”

Apex Legends Mobile will not feature cross-play with the console or PC versions of Apex Legends.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

The latest live-action version of The Fairly OddParents already looks mighty weird

By Austen Goslin

Pachinko’s first trailer shows off the series’ epic scope

By Petrana Radulovic
1 comment / new

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen guide: How to increase your Power level

By Jacob VanderVat

PlayStation 5 players will finally get to share clips via the PS App

By Cass Marshall
3 comments / new

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen guide: How to make the Resonant Destruction public event Heroic

By Ryan Gilliam

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live app goes live, but only to select players

By Ana Diaz
2 comments / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon