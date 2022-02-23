 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pachinko’s first trailer shows off the series’ epic scope

Based on Min Jin Lee’s bestseller, it’s out to be this generation’s War and Peace

By Petrana Radulovic

The first trailer for the highly anticipated television adaptation of Pachinko shows the grand scope of the multigenerational story, spanning from the early 1900s to the 1980s.

Based on the critically acclaimed New York Times bestseller by Min Jin Lee, Pachinko follows four generations of a Korean family who immigrate to Japan at the turn of the 20th century, and encounter discrimination and racism. The series starts off in South Korea, centering on family matriarch Sunja, while flashing forward to the 1980s and her grandson Solomon in the United States. The Pachinko story will be told in three languages: Korean, Japanese, and English.

Starring Yuh-Jung Youn (who won last year’s Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Minari) as Sunja in her elder years, with Jin Ha as Solomon and Minha Kim as younger Sunja, Pachinko will debut on Apple TV Plus on March 25, with three episodes at launch, and new episodes dropping every Friday through April 29. The series comes from showrunner Soo Hugh (writer on The Terror and The Killing). Lee was originally involved with the project as executive producer, but stepped away from that role.

