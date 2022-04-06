Doctor Strange 2’s new trailer is full of teases but doesn’t reveal the multiverse’s secrets

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel’s upcoming sequel, is full of secrets, cameos, and multiversal crossovers ... at least we think it is. Unfortunately, the movie’s latest trailer, which debuted on Thursday, didn’t reveal Deadpool, Professor X, or any other surprise characters, but it did shed a little more light on how Wanda fits into the multiverse.

The trailer shows off Stephen Strange in a lot of trouble in the aftermath of his multiverse-altering actions from Spider-Man: No Way Home, and facing a few of the new variants he seems to have brought together. Perhaps the most dangerous of these is an evil, three-eyed version of Strange — who may or may not be Doctor Strange Supreme.

More importantly, the trailer seems to suggest that Wanda Maximoff’s Scarlet Witch is as important to this story as Stephen. Early on, we hear Stephen complaining about how the days run together, before Wanda’s voice joins him. Most of the trailer is reused footage from previous previews of the movie, but there are a few brief glimpses of what appears to be a zombified, alternate-universe Wanda that the heroes have to contend with.

The rumors about which characters may or may not show up in Marvel’s latest movie will likely continue to swirl after this new trailer, with fans dissecting every frame. However, for now we’ll just have to assume that every Marvel character ever might be in it. Fueling speculation even further, Patrick Stewart swore he wasn’t in the movie, and we all know how that turned out last time.