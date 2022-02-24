 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Xbox Games with Gold gets The Flame in the Flood and Street Power Soccer in March

New, 7 comments

SpongeBob’s also joining the party

By Austen Goslin

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

flame_in_the_flood_beta_intro Image: The Molasses Flood

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are getting four free games next month. March’s slate of titles includes a couple of fairly recent indie games and a couple much older titles.

The first two games coming to the service next month are The Flame in the Flood and Sacred 2 Fallen Angel. The Flame in the Flood is a roguelike survival game from 2015 where you play as a young girl trying to survive a trip down a river. Sacred 2 Fallen Angel was originally released in 2008 and is an action role-playing game set in a fantasy world.

The newest game on the list this month is Street Power Soccer, which will be free from March 16 until April 15. This 2020 release is an arcade soccer game with ridiculous powers and characters. Also sticking around on the service from March 16 to April 15 will be SpongeBob’s Truth or Square, the 2009 action game based on the TV episode of the same name.

Along with these new additions, one game from February’s Games with Gold selections will also continue to be available into March. Ariel_Knight’s Never Yield, a fast-paced action game that’s all about running, jumping, and sliding, will be available until March 15.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Activision Blizzard shareholder sues over Microsoft sale

By Nicole Carpenter
1 comment / new

Daredevil writer Chip Zdarsky is the new writer of Batman

By Joshua Rivera

Reaper fans are furious about Overwatch’s newest short story

By Cass Marshall

Yes, Yu-Gi-Oh! is still cool 

By Ana Diaz
2 comments / new

Knockout City is going free to play

By Toussaint Egan
5 comments / new

Elden Ring guide: Crafting, cookbooks, and crafting materials

By Jeffrey Parkin

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon