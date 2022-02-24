Knockout City is going free to play

Velan Studios announced in a blog post today that Knockout City, the cooperative team-based dodgeball-themed multiplayer game, is going free to play this spring following the conclusion of Season 5, which is scheduled to begin on March 1 and slated to last for 9 weeks. The studio did not specify which platforms the game would be free to play.

“We’re really excited to bring our game to millions of new players around the world, by removing the price tag entirely,” a representative wrote. In addition, the studio announced that it will begin self-publishing Knockout City with the game’s move to free-to-play. “We couldn’t have introduced Knockout City to the world without the incredible support of EA Originals, but now as we switch to free-to-play, the natural next step is for us to take over publishing responsibilities and work even more closely with our community.”

As a show of appreciation for the game’s existing player base, Velan Studios has announced that Season 6 of Knockout City will feature special cosmetics, XP boosts, and other perks for those who previously purchased the game. “Our first priority will always be our community, and we’ve built a special Season 6 Loyalty Bundle specifically for those who have already purchased the game before Season 6 launches that’ll include exclusive legendary cosmetics, XP boosts, and 2,000 Holobux.”

In our review for the game last year, Owen Good described Knockout City as a, “fun, eminently recommendable game” that is, “so fast-paced that there will still be moments where you feel like you have no idea what’s going on.”