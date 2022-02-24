 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Daredevil writer Chip Zdarsky is the new writer of Batman

The story will start with Batman’s “Doomsday”

The new era of Batman begins with a clown behind the wheel.

Daredevil writer (and former Sex Criminals artist/current Substack comedian) Chip Zdarsky will be joined by frequent Bat-artist Jorge Jiménez as the main creative team on the flagship comic alongside colorist Tomeu Morey. “Failsafe,” their debut six-issue story arc, will kick things off with a bang — Zdarsky says the story will be Batman’s “Doomsday,” likely a reference to the guy who notoriously killed Superman for a little while. Whether that means Batman will also die (for a little while), merely get his ass beat, or something else entirely remains to be seen.

Bruce Wayne is having nightmares of a future he can’t stop. But he may not make it to that future, as a startling enemy from Batman’s past has one relentless goal. To end Batman, no matter what it takes.

Zdarsky has already made inroads in Gotham with a Jason Todd story arc in the anthology series Batman: Urban Legends and the Black Label miniseries Batman: The Knight bringing a tense new spin on the character’s familiar origin. His Daredevil run — which Zdarsky confirmed he’ll be remaining on board for — has already displayed a knack for spinning smart stories about vigilantes that doesn’t shy away from interrogating the tropes that hold up their violent heroes. Jiménez’s art is also becoming a familiar presence in Gotham, with a style that straddles the line between two-fisted grit and vibrant dynamism.

Batman #125 by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jiménez, and Tomeu Morey goes on sale July 5.

