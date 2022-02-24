You can play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for free this weekend only

In light of a winter month hilariously light on game releases (this is a joke), Ubisoft is making its massive open-world adventure Assassin’s Creed Valhalla free to play this weekend, beginning Thursday, Feb. 24.

Players on PC and Console will be able to download the full game and all main game content (excluding DLC) until Monday, Feb. 28 for a long weekend of raiding the English countryside aboard Viking longboats, pillaging the countryside to their hearts content. Which is fortunate, because, as we said, there are so few games out.

For the uninitiated, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla casts players as Eivor, a Viking warrior on a journey of revenge across the British Isles. Conveniently, Valhalla’s free weekend comes in advance of its paid expansion, Dawn of Ragnarok, which leans hard into Norse mythology and supernatural powers, sending Eivor on a quest to save their son. Ubisoft calls it the “most ambitious expansion in franchise history,” and it’s available on March 10, 2022.

Good thing there aren’t many other games out right now!