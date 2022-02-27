 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Alolan Pokémon are coming to Pokémon Go

Say ‘Alola!’ to some familiar faces from Pokémon Sun and Moon

By Julia Lee
Alolan Exeggutor in pokemon go. Image: Niantic

Pokémon Go is getting its next wave of Pokémon: Alolan Pokémon. Announced on the Pokémon 25th Anniversary stream, the introduction of Alolan Pokémon will kick off starting on March 1.

The event will start with a few Pokémon and, as was the case when other regions were released, we’ll get the rest of them trickling in through events and other means. You’ll likely be able to find Pokémon Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio, but no official events have been announced yet. Before then, trainers will be able to catch Alolan Exeggutor.

Notably, there are still a ton of Pokémon from older regions that have not been added to Pokémon Go, including Kecleon from the Hoenn region, and Mythical Pokémon like Shaymin and Manaphy from the Sinnoh region.

Alolan forms of existing Pokémon, like Alolan Rattata and Alolan Meowth, were added to Pokémon Go a while ago, though we haven’t gotten many other seventh-gen Pokémon in the game until now.

In This Stream

Pokémon Gen 9 and all the news from Pokémon Day

View all 5 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Pokémon fans joke Quaxly is actually Donald Duck

By Ana Diaz
1 comment / new

Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ Hisui region is getting an online anime series

By Ana Diaz

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new starters are Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly

By Nicole Carpenter
6 comments / new

Pokémon Legends: Arceus gets ‘Daybreak’ update

By Nicole Carpenter

Pokémon’s next games are Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, new starters revealed

By Nicole Carpenter
25 comments / new

Pokémon Presents February 2021: Watch it here

By Nicole Carpenter

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon