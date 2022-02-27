 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pokémon Presents February 2021: Watch it here

The broadcast begins at 9 a.m. ET

By Nicole Carpenter

The Pokémon Company will stream its next episode of Pokémon Presents on Sunday, Feb. 27 — Pokémon Day. It’s basically a Pokémon-focused Nintendo Direct, and it will begin at 9 a.m. ET and run for 14 minutes, according to the Japanese Pokémon Twitter account.

The Pokémon Company has been getting smaller Pokémon updates out of the way ahead of the Pokémon Day presentation, with information about new stuff for Pokémon Cafe Remix, Pokémon Unite, and Pokémon Go. Still, it’s unclear what will be showcased during the livestream. You can watch the broadcast embedded here, or on YouTube.

The previous Pokémon Presents livestream from August delivered updates on Pokémon Unite’s mobile version, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a new game that came to Nintendo Switch in January.

Pokémon Day celebrates the anniversary of the series’ launch in 1996. On Feb. 27 of that year, the first games, Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green, were released in Japan.

