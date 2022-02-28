 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rare Pikachu Pokémon card breaks its own record at auction

New, 3 comments

The Pikachu Illustrator card sold for $900K

By Ryan Gilliam
Detective Pikachu - CG Pikachu surprised face Image: Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

If you thought 2021’s Pokémon card craze was over, think again. A rare Pokémon card has just obliterated the previous auction record; the Japanese Promo, Pikachu Illustrator Holo card from 1998 sold for $900K on Feb. 23.

The card itself is in Japanese, and depicts a Pikachu holding some art supplies, surrounded by paintings and drawings of other Pokémon, like Charmander. Only 41 of these cards exist, and 39 of them were originally offered as rewards for CoroCoro Comic reader submissions between 1997 and 1998, according to Dicebreaker. It’s drawn by Atsuko Nishida, the original designer of Pikachu, which has no doubt helped the price skyrocket.

This exact type of card has sold extremely well before, with a less impressive mint selling for $375K last February. But just to illustrate how ridiculous Pokémon card sales have gotten over the last few years, an even more impressive mint of the Pikachu Illustrator sold for only $195K in 2019 (which at the time, was the most expensive Pokémon card ever sold).

The Pokémon card bubble could burst at any time, but it’s almost certain we’ll see some Pokémon cards break the million dollar mark before that happens.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Pokémon Go guide: A Melemele Adventure Special Research and rewards

By Julia Lee

Disney’s Star Wars hotel hasn’t cracked the thrill of lightsaber training just yet

By Charlie Hall
3 comments / new

Pokémon Legends Arceus guide: Massive Mass Outbreaks

By Julia Lee

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen guide: Osteo Striga, Parasite, Dead Messenger Exotics

By Ryan Gilliam

YouTubers are mastering Elden Ring rune farming so you can too

By Nicole Carpenter
2 comments / new

Elden Ring guide: Where to find somber smithing stones, and how to use them

By Jeffrey Parkin

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon