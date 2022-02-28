Bungie looking into rare Deepsight drops in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen added an oft requested feature for the series: Weapon crafting. The system is actually pretty straightforward after the initial onboarding, but players have been running into a major problem getting new weapon patterns to craft more guns. But according to one of Bungie’s community managers, the studio is looking into the issue.

In order to get materials to craft new weapons, players need to pick up Deepsight weapons, which randomly drop around the world. These weapons act the same as other guns of the same type, but they have a red board, denoting that players can “extract” crafting materials from them by killing enemies or completing activities.

For the handful of weapons that are craftable (three different sets so far), players will need to find Deepsight versions of each weapon and extract materials multiple times in order to unlock the pattern (blueprint) for crafting. The problem is that the Deepsight versions of these weapons aren’t guaranteed, and some are extremely rare.

The biggest pain point here is coming at the tail end of a crafting quest called “Report: RELIC-DATA,” where players need to craft a Come To Pass auto rifle and a Tarnation grenade launcher. The only way to unlock these weapon patterns is to get Deepsight versions of these guns, which only drop from the Wellspring activity, which is on a four day rotation.

Each weapon has a specific day in the Wellspring rotation, meaning that if you miss getting your Deepsight Tarnation, you’ll need to wait another four days to try again. Of course, players can play the activity as much as they want on a given day, but the drop rates are poor enough that players can spend hours without getting the weapons they need.

The issue is the multiple layers of randomness present here. Not only do players need to get lucky and get a Tarnation or Come To Pass to drop, they need to get multiple Deepsight versions of each of these guns. Over the weekend, we spent multiple hours in Wellsprings hunting for these weapons. For every five Come To Pass auto rifles we got (which themselves only come every two or three runs of the nearly 15 minute activity), one had Deepsight on it.

This system earned some major complaints from players over the weekend, including Destiny YouTuber KackisHD. Senior community manager Dylan “dmg04” Gafner replied to Kackis’ complaint, saying the team was looking into issues where players could spend hours running Wellspring with minimal Deepsight drops.

Team's aware of reports where players are running multiple hours of the activity with minimal Deepsight drops. Once we have information to share, we'll let you know. — dmg04 (@A_dmg04) February 28, 2022

While this doesn’t exactly give players a clear picture into how the system will change, dmg04’s comments reveal that someone at Bungie is looking into the issue. If you’ve been searching for Wellspring weapons, it might be a good idea to hold off until Bungie comments further on this issue, as the studio could improve the grind significantly in the coming days or weeks.