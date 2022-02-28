 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Everyone loves Sprigatito, the new weed cat Pokémon starter

But they also have a dark fear about its evolution

By Cass Marshall
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - Sprigatito, a little green cat Image: Game Freak, The Pokémon Company/Nintendo

The new Pokémon generation is on the way, and half the hype of the announcement over Scarlet and Violet is arguing about the new starting Pokémon. There’s a fire-type croc, a cute little duck guy, and then my personal favorite: Sprigatito, the grass cat. While Fuecoco and Quaxly are both cute, I’m a cat person through and through, and Spigatito is an adorable little kitten. For me, it’s an easy choice.

Of course, the trick with starters is that they evolve. While everyone might be delighted at the starting form of a Pokémon, you never really know what it’ll turn into. I mean, take Litten as an example. The Sun and Moon starter is a sweet little fire kitten who turns into a raging, bipedal luchador. Pretty big change! What if a similar fate lies in store for Sprigatito?

For now, many fans are just enjoying Spigatito online with memes and fanart. It’s a grass cat — a weed cat, one might say. That’s led to a lot of good, wholesome fun online.

There’s just one problem fans foresee when it comes to Sprigatito, and that it will follow in the footsteps of fellow cat starter Litten. See, when a Pokemon evolves, sometimes they become a more sophisticated version of the same beast. For instance, Ekans is a little baby snake who turns into a larger, scarier viper when it evolves into Arbok.

But who will Spigatito become? That’s still up in the air, and fans have one big request: please, do not turn the weed cat into a bipedal man.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are set to release later in 2022, so trainers will find out the final evolutions of the starters at some point, in the coming months. Personally, I think I’ll join the choir of fans who hope that Sprigatito remains a little guy running around on four paws. There’ll likely be a whole new host of Pokemon revealed as we lead up to the release of Scarlet and Violet, and hopefully everyone can find one to their liking.

Correction: A previous version of this article referred to Litten as a Sword and Shield starter. Litten is the fire starter for Pokémon Sun and Moon. We’ve edited the article to reflect this.

