Elden Ring’s servers will be offline for maintenance on all platforms later today

Multiplayer functionality will be tweaked in this time

By Petrana Radulovic
Beginning later today, Elden Ring’s servers will go offline to undergo maintenance. The official Twitter delineated the times that each platform would go offline in a thread.

PlayStation maintenance will kick off first at 9:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. PST, followed by Xbox servers going offline at 10:00 p.m.EST/7:00 p.m. PST. Finally, the Steam servers will go down at 11:00 p.m. EST/8:00 p.m. PST. Each of the offline periods will last for roughly an hour as the developers work to improve multiplayer functionality.

The game can still be played during these times, just in offline mode, which removes player-made notes and summoning.

Elden Ring is the latest — and biggest — FromSoftware game. It combines the feel of Dark Souls with a new vast open world and a story penned by game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. The fantasy action-role-playing game was announced back in 2019 and released on Feb. 25 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

