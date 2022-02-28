An Elden Ring weapon is a killer tribute to Game of Thrones

George R.R. Martin is credited as a key voice behind Elden Ring, helping game director Hidetaka Miyazaki conceive the otherworldly fantasy setting of From Software’s latest blockbuster video game. But thirty hours into the adventure, I haven’t noticed many particular storylines or environments that echo Martin’s most popular work of fantasy, Game of Thrones. In fact, the only connection is a borderline blatant nod to the hit book series turned prestige TV phenomenon.

[Ed. note: This story contains minor spoilers for a weapon in Elden Ring.]

As far as references go, the sword, rewarded upon pummeling a minor boss, is an awesome one. Dubbed the Grafted Blade Greatsword, the blade converts Game of Throne’s singular throne made from dozens of swords into a singular sword made from dozens of swords.

The weapon isn’t especially challenging to retrieve (you’ll probably be powerful enough to beat the necessary foes after 10-20 hours) but once you pluck the blade from the maw of evil, you likely won’t have the stats required to comfortably wield the thing.

Where to find the Grafted Blade Greatsword

The Grafted Blade Greatsword is located on Morne Moangrave. To reach the little peninsula, you’ll need to make your way through Castle Morne itself, then clamber down its back wall and cliffside to reach a finger of land that jets out into the sea.

On the peninsula sits Leonine Misbegotten, a low-to-medium difficulty mini-boss. If you have trouble with Leonine, here’s a YouTube video showing a simple way to bring down the baddie.

Congratulations! In return for slaying Leonine, the game will reward you the Grafted Blade Greatsword.

Can I use the Grafted Blade Greatsword?

This weapon is advanced, so it may take some time to upgrade your character before you can use the sword — if you ever get to use the weapon at all. Wielding the weapon demands a 40 or higher strength attribute and a 14 dexterity. My Astrologer, focused on intelligence, will never slice apart hordes of skeletons with the Grafted Blade Greatsword.

Fortunately, the game still lets me equip the blade for photoshoots.