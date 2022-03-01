The new trailer Ghostrunner Project Hel shows off the DLC’s new playable character

Ghostrunner was one of Polygon’s best games of 2020 and now it’s back with a fresh round of downloadable content (DLC) and a new character. In a new trailer for Ghostrunner Project Hel, embedded above, we get a preview of some of the new moves from Hel. We also learn a bit about the DLC’s playable character, and look at just how badass she is. Ghostrunner Project Hel is set to come out on March 3 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Along with some of the slashing and dashing that Ghostrunner players should be familiar with from the original game, Hel also has a few new abilities. As we can see in the trailer, she gets her own personal shield, which can save her from the one-hit deaths that slowed Jack down. Hel also has an longer dash and a higher jump, which should make up for her lack of a grappling hook.

Of course, Ghostrunner’s DLC seems to keep most of the gameplay from the original. First-person platforming looks like it will make up most of the DLC, and we can probably expect a few boss fights as well. Just like Jack, Hel’s journey looks to involves dashing through the alleys and rooftops of Dharma Tower, wall-running, slowing time, and taking out enemies with one slash of her energy sword.

This latest trailer doesn’t give many of Project Hel’s plot points away, but we do know that the game is a prequel to what Ghostrunner players have already experienced. This means that we’ll learn Hel’s story, including how she ended up falling at the hands of Jack as one of the coolest — and hardest — bosses from the original game.