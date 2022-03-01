The Innocents trailer brings a dark edge to kids with superpowers

A new horror movie takes the fun of summer vacation and makes it eeeeevil.

In The Innocents, four children discover they have superpowers over the summer holidays. At first it’s all innocent (ha) fun and games, but one of the kid’s powers begins to take a dark turn — he can make others do what he wants and that starts to spiral out of control.

The haunting trailer doesn’t spell out all the twists and turns of the movie, but it’s still pretty damn eerie. Much like Midsommar took place in bright, Nordic sunlight, The Innocents also makes a sunny day totally creepy.

The new release comes from Eskil Vogt, who, along with his writing partner Joachim Trier, is currently nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for The Worst Person in the World. The Innocents has its own pedigree, having compete in the Un Certain Regard category at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.

The movie premieres in select theaters and VOD platforms in the United States on May 13.