Amazon Luna makes full launch to US subscribers

Amazon Luna, the retail behemoth’s cloud gaming service which launched in early access in October 2020, is now available everywhere in the mainland United States. Luna will offer à la carte subscriptions to five channels, and Amazon Prime members get access to a monthly rotation of games included with that subscription.

Luna, previously available by invitation only (from a public sign-up page), will also add two channels to its existing lineup of Luna Plus, Ubisoft Plus, and Luna’s Family Channel. The new subscriptions are the Retro Channel, whose lineup includes titles like Street Fighter 2 and Metal Slug 3, and the Jackbox Games Channel, which will also allow subscribers to invite non-subscribers to a multiplayer game.

Luna Plus is $9.99 a month. Family Channel is $5.99 a month. The Retro and Jackbox Games channels are $4.99 a month, and Ubisoft Plus via Amazon Luna is $17.99 per month (the same price Google Stadia customers pay). Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Video, free shipping and other considerations, is $14.99 per month and $139 per year.

Early Access subscribers to Luna can lock in their original pricing — $5.99 for Luna Plus and $2.99 for Family Channel — if they sign up for either service before March 31, and for as long as they maintain that subscription.

The new Prime Gaming Channel debuts with Luna access to Devil May Cry 5; Observer: System Redux; PHOGS!; and Flashback. From March 8 to March 14, Prime subscribers can also play Ubisoft’s Immortals Fenyx Rising. The Jackbox Games Channel offers access to all eight Jackbox Party Packs launched since 2014. (A ninth is due to launch later in 2022).

In a news release, Amazon said an update to Luna’s client on PC and Mac going live on Tuesday, will enable one-click live streaming of games. Fire TV users will also be able to use a QR code to get started streaming games. A Luna Controller app, now available for both iOS and Android, will also allow users to turn mobile devices into Luna controllers on a Fire TV.

Amazon Luna launched Oct. 21, 2020 and is available via Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Android, and iOS devices. Ubisoft plus (formerly Uplay Plus) joined Luna later that month. The service supports Xbox One and PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 gamepads; it also offers a proprietary dual-analog Luna controller for $49.99.