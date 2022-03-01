Nintendo launches Missions and Rewards system for Nintendo Switch Online users

Those with an active Nintendo Switch Online account just got a handful of new options to further customize their player profiles. Live now, players will be able to complete weekly missions from Nintendo to earn currency called Platinum Points, which can be redeemed for digital wallpapers, physical items from the My Nintendo Store, and new icon elements from games like Super Mario Odyssey and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It’s all part of a new “Missions and Rewards” feature bundled in with Nintendo Switch Online.

These different icon elements include characters, frames, or backgrounds, which can be combined for a unique player icon. Each month will feature a different theme, with new icon elements released each week. The first set of icon elements will be available for a limited time until April 3. Options from New Horizons include: Dom, the tie-die-wearing sheep character, Molly the duck, Chevre the goat, and more. The additional Mario icons include explorer Toad and Cappy, among others.

The “missions” are relatively simple. This week, the application assigns players tasks like playing a game that has online features, or playing the NES software that comes included with the Nintendo Switch Online account. Just playing one game online a week will award you with 30 Platinum Points. For reference, one Animal Crossing avatar costs 10 Platinum Points.

To get the new icons, you need an active Nintendo Switch Online account and you’ll need to load up the app from your Nintendo Switch. Once you do that, all you need to do is pick the Missions and Rewards item from the lefthand menu. For the full list of what’s available now, you can check out Nintendo’s post on the feature.