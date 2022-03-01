PSA: It’s time to cancel your Funimation account

If you are a current user of the anime streaming service, Funimation, you should go ahead and cancel your subscription. That’s because the anime streaming service will move its entire library — including shows, movies, and previously exclusive upcoming simulcast premieres — onto Crunchyroll, meaning viewers will be able to get access to both libraries with just a single subscription.

Crunchyroll announced that it would be getting all of Funimation’s content on Tuesday. The news follows the acquisition of Crunchyroll by Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., from AT&T and WarnerMedia for $1.175 billion.

According to Crunchyroll, 80 percent of Funimation and Wakanim’s series will be on Crunchyoll by the end of March 2022, and all new series from the upcoming spring 2022 season will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll moving forward. An official FAQ from the company recommends canceling your Funimation account if you have subscriptions to both.

If you just have a Funimation subscription, it’s still a good idea to eventually move over to Crunchyroll. That way, you’ll be able to see new shows coming out that were previously exclusive to Funimation, in addition to unlocking Crunchyroll’s offerings. At time of publication, a standard Crunchyroll account costs $7.99 per month (the same price as Funimation’s Premium Plus plan). The standard Crunchyroll tier offers unlimited access to the Crunchyroll library, no ads, and streaming on one device at a time.