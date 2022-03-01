 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Microsoft Flight Simulator can now be played on your smartphone

New, 2 comments

It’s all in “the cloud” — get it?

By Joshua Rivera
a twin-engine jet high above patchy clouds in Microsoft Flight Simulator Image: Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios

You wouldn’t download an airplane, but you can absolutely use the internet to fly one. Microsoft Flight Simulator has made the leap to cloud streaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which means it’s now playable on a large number of devices with screens and internet connections. It’s worth a shot.

As one of the best games of 2020, Microsoft Flight Simulator is a love letter to aviation fans as well as anyone who enjoys taking postcard-worthy pictures of the world. It’s also an exhaustively elaborate sim that uses real-world map data to turn your screen into flyover country — but in a good way. That it can now be streamed to your smartphone is nothing short of marvelous.

The cloud version of Microsoft Flight Simulator is just one of the new additions to Xbox Game Pass this month (It’s been available to download on Xbox Series S, Series X, and PC for some time now). Rounding out an excellent March lineup on the service is Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, making for a range of widely different but altogether wonderful games to play.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen guide: Qualichor, Memory Alembic quest

By Jacob VanderVat

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen guide: Darkness Rifts and No Peeking Triumph

By Ryan Gilliam

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen guide: How to rank up Fynch quickly

By Ryan Gilliam

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen guide: Lucent Moths and Lepidopterist Triumph

By Ryan Gilliam

Futurama will be returning with Bender after all

By Joshua Rivera

Elden Ring’s Torrent is the ultimate horse companion

By Nicole Clark
1 comment / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon