Brad Pitt is back in action in the first trailer for John Wick director’s Bullet Train

It’s been a long time since Brad Pitt starred in an action movie but he’s back and facing off against just about everyone in the first trailer for Bullet Train. The new movie is directed by John Wick co-director David Leitch — who used to be Pitt’s personal stunt double — and features an all-star cast of people who all want to kill the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Oscar winner. Bullet Train is set to hit theaters on July 15.

Bullet Train follows Brad Pitt’s character named Lady Bug, a semi-retired professional criminal with a new outlook on life. However, a supposedly simple job — steal a briefcase that’s on a train — turns into a mess when half the passengers turn out to have similar objectives. What comes next is a whole lot of action in a very tight space, and every bit of it looks great.

Along with Pitt, Bullet Train also brings in a laundry list of stars including Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Tenet), Zazie Beetz (Joker), Joey King (The Conjuring), Michael Shannon (Knives Out), Brian Tyree Henry (Widows), Hiroyuki Sanada (The Twilight Samurai), Andrew Koji (Warrior), Masi Oka (Heroes), Logan Lerman (Fury), and even rapper Bad Bunny.