Elden Ring’s PS5 save bug has been patched

Elden Ring’s PlayStation 5 save bug — which could cause players to lose progress if the console lost power during gameplay or while in Rest Mode — has been fixed in a new patch.

Developer FromSoftware confirmed on Twitter that patch 1.02.2 for PC and PS5 is available now and it allows “changes to save game progression even when the game is not terminated” on PS5.

Prior to the fix, PS5 players had been advised to “save [their games] manually by exiting the game regularly,” a process that involved not just quitting the game but closing the application from the PS5’s home screen.

On the PC side of things, bugs have been fixed that caused the graphics card not to be used, that could cause crashes during the battle with the Fire Giant, and more.

The PC version of Elden Ring has come in for criticism for its poor performance, prompting an acknowledgment from publisher Bandai Namco. Steam user reviews have taken a hit, while gaming tech experts Digital Foundry said the PC game’s performance “simply isn’t good enough”.

“We will be constantly working to improve the game so that it can be played comfortably on various PC environments and platforms,” Bandai Namco said on Elden Ring’s launch day last week.