Ghostwire: Tokyo’s visual novel prologue is out today on PS4 and PS5

With Tango Gameworks set to release the first-person supernatural action game Ghostwire: Tokyo on March 25, the developer has also released a free visual novel adventure for PS4 and PS5 to prepare fans before they plunge into the depths of a specter-riddled metropolis.

Set six months before the events of Ghostwire: Tokyo, Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude follows the story of a supernatural detective named KK investigating the disappearance of a close friend. In doing so, he stumbles upon a sinister paranormal plot that threatens to endanger all of Tokyo.

“By having people experience and enjoy the events that occurred before the events in Ghostwire: Tokyo through a different genre made by a different team, it could help open up and widen people’s interpretations of the world and universe we’ve created,” Game Director Kenji Kimura said. “There’s a different, kind of more relaxed atmosphere in the visual novel,” says Scenario Writer Takahiro Kaji. “KK is a veteran, accustomed to the situation, working within his realm of expertise and there’s good teamwork with Rinko’s group. By understanding KK a little better through Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude, the player would be able to gain more perspective and see another side to KK’s dialogue in Ghostwire: Tokyo.”

Players will be able to build relationships with KK’s crew of fellow supernatural sleuths, learn more about the character’s background, and plumb the depths of Tokyo’s paranormal underworld in the lead up to the city-wide threat experienced in Ghostwire Tokyo.

Ghostwire: Tokyo – Prelude for PS4 and PS5 is available to download for free via the Playstation Store. PC users will be able to grab Prelude for free via Steam and the Epic Games Store starting March 8.