Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 get Xbox Series X, PS5 launches

Ray tracing, advanced frame rate support, 4K resolution, and other cutting-edge visuals are coming to Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7 in versions for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The games will launch later in 2022.

Players who have already bought any of the three on PS4 and Xbox One will get an upgrade (within the same console family) for free, Capcom said. The PlayStation 5 versions will make use of the DualSense controller’s advanced haptic feedback. Furthermore, a patch bringing the same upgrades to PC will also be available, free, to owners of that game.

Resident Evil 2, a remake of the 1998 game by the same name, launched on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One in January 2019. Resident Evil 3, likewise a remake of its 1999 namesake, launched on the same platforms in April 2020. Both feature gigantic, unstoppable bad guys (Mr. X in RE2; Nemesis in RE3) who spawned a cottage industry of humorous substitution mods. Presumably, Thomas the Tank Engine and Animal Crossing’s Isabelle will look even more lifelike once the PC patch rolls out.

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, launched in 2017, was the first feature-length release to use Capcom’s RE Engine (as did the two subsequent remakes). It’s also the first Resident Evil game to use a first-person player perspective.

Last year’s Resident Evil Village, the eighth game in a main series spanning 25 years, also used the same engine and camera. All four of the games launched since 2017 have been critical and commercial successes for Capcom, earning strong review scores and reaching Capcom’s in-house “platinum” status for selling more than 1 million copies.

Capcom released a gallery of three images from the updated games alongside Tuesday’s news: