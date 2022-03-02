 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Valheim’s Mountains are more dangerous with the latest update

New, 4 comments

Feral monsters and sweet new gear have been added to the game

By Cass Marshall
Valheim - key art for an update to the Mountains, showing a fur clad Viking holding up a torch in a cave. A wolf-like beast leers at him through the gloom Image: Iron Gate Studios/Coffee Stain Publishing

The latest Valheim update makes the mountains even more treacherous — and tempting to explore. In crafting survival game Valheim, players take the role of Vikings in the afterlife. While they start in the relatively safe meadows, if they want to keep expanding their base and growing stronger, they’ll need to kill dangerous bosses and explore into new biomes. On March 1, developer Iron Gate Studio launched an update to the Mountain biome that adds new frost caves, resources, and enemies.

Frost caves are instanced dungeons, similar to the burial chambers in the Black Forest and the sunken crypts found in the Swamps. Frost Caves have three new enemies within, but if players brave those dangers, they can earn new resources and new materials that build into armor and weapons. The Mountains are already full of angry wolves and frigid temperatures, and the new feral enemies won’t make things any easier.

Valheim has been in early access for one year after an explosive Early Access launch where millions of players purchased the Viking game. The most recent large-scale update was Hearth & Home, an expansion that added a ton of new cooking and crafting recipes. Since then, Iron Gate has focused on smaller updates, including a port to the Steam Deck. The next large scale update will tackle the mysterious Mistlands biome and make that a much more tangible place to explore.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Elden Ring guide: Liftside Chamber site of grace locked door

By Dave Tach

EA Sports removes Russian teams from NHL, FIFA video games

By Owen S. Good
2 comments / new

Music streaming service Bandcamp joins the Epic Games ecosystem

By Cass Marshall
7 comments / new

Brandon Sanderson’s Kickstarter for 4 secret novels raises $15M in first day

By Nicole Clark
25 comments / new

Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 get Xbox Series X, PS5 launches

By Owen S. Good
12 comments / new

Ghostwire: Tokyo’s visual novel prologue is out today on PS4 and PS5

By Toussaint Egan
1 comment / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon