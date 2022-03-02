Valheim’s Mountains are more dangerous with the latest update

The latest Valheim update makes the mountains even more treacherous — and tempting to explore. In crafting survival game Valheim, players take the role of Vikings in the afterlife. While they start in the relatively safe meadows, if they want to keep expanding their base and growing stronger, they’ll need to kill dangerous bosses and explore into new biomes. On March 1, developer Iron Gate Studio launched an update to the Mountain biome that adds new frost caves, resources, and enemies.

Frost caves are instanced dungeons, similar to the burial chambers in the Black Forest and the sunken crypts found in the Swamps. Frost Caves have three new enemies within, but if players brave those dangers, they can earn new resources and new materials that build into armor and weapons. The Mountains are already full of angry wolves and frigid temperatures, and the new feral enemies won’t make things any easier.

Valheim has been in early access for one year after an explosive Early Access launch where millions of players purchased the Viking game. The most recent large-scale update was Hearth & Home, an expansion that added a ton of new cooking and crafting recipes. Since then, Iron Gate has focused on smaller updates, including a port to the Steam Deck. The next large scale update will tackle the mysterious Mistlands biome and make that a much more tangible place to explore.