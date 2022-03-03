 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kirby and the Forgotten Land has a playable demo, out now

Check out the first few levels of Kirby’s latest adventure

By Ryan Gilliam
Kirby is chased through a dilapidated amusement park in Kirby and the Forgotten Land Image: HAL Laboratory/Nintendo

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is a delightful new adventure starring everyone’s favorite puffball, and Nintendo Switch players can now check it out via a brief demo ahead of its March 25 release date.

The demo — available for free on the Nintendo Switch eShop — encompasses three levels of Forgotten Land and the game’s first boss fight. This means players will be able to test out Mouthful Mode for themselves a few weeks early.

In a larger preview for Kirby and the Forgotten Land, I found the game to be a bit more classic Kirby than I was expecting. The levels have plenty of secrets to discover, but it’s still a linear, level-based affair. However, it’s undeniably adorable, and Mouthful Mode is as much of a standout as fans were hoping for. Watching Kirby envelop entire vehicles, staircases, and traffic cones is a constant delight, and I’m looking forward to seeing what other oversized items won’t fit in his gob.

With this new eShop demo, players can investigate just a few of Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s mysteries. And most importantly, they can watch Kirby’s little feet dangle in the wind as he stretches his giant maw over an old car.

