The Batman’s post-credits scene teases a mystery, probably?

Batman has returned to theaters with a new cast of villains, a new case to solve, and a new post-credits scene for the post-Snyderverse era. This time around the Caped Crusader has to track down the Riddler and stop his devious plot, all while crime and corruption swirl around Gotham with none other than Carmine Falcone and the Penguin behind it. And that doesn’t even cover Catwoman’s place in the whole thing.

But once all the dust has settled on the Riddler’s mysteries, The Batman does have one final secret to reveal after the credits. But lest we give you too high of an expectation, this movie’s post-credits tag isn’t really much of a scene. Instead, this is more of a very brief bit of text that doesn’t mean much in the moment. And it goes by in a flash.

But if you want to stick around, or want to read about the scene instead, here’s what you can expect and what it means.

[Ed. note: This post contains spoilers for The Batman.]

Most of The Batman’s exciting sequel teases happen during the run of the actual movie, rather than in the credits. In that sense, this is more like a pre-Marvel superhero movie. The Penguin looks out over the city that he’s going to attempt to run, Catwoman leaves Gotham but with a good excuse to return, and The Riddler meets a new friend in his cell at Arkham Asylum.

Instead, after the credits roll, a green question mark appears one the screen, much like the one the Riddler used on the rataalada website. The Riddler — at least, it’s probably him — types “Good Bye” then leaves the question mark behind the phrase. After that, a bit of text flashes for a very brief moment. And that’s it.

The text that flashes is tough to see in real-time, but a recording of it frozen at the right time reveals that it’s just the URL for rataalada. While most movie-goers will assume this is just from the movie itself, dedicated fans of The Batman’s extremely long hype cycle will know that the site was also part of the movie’s augmented reality game (ARG), which has been going on for well over a year now.

The ARG originally combined a few real-world elements, including hidden messages in the movie’s posters, to eventually reveal the rataalada website, and a sketch of Batman himself that was hidden behind a few riddles. However, now that the movie is actually out, it seems that the site has been updated with new riddles and a new Easter egg. This time answering the riddles correctly will grant you a video of Thomas Wayne’s campaign ad, re-edited by the Riddler, just like it is in the movie.

While this appears to just be a neat bit of lore and content for the movie’s most dedicated fans and riddle-solvers, it’s entirely possible that there’s some extra element to the ARG that’s contained in the ad, but if there is, we haven’t found it yet. And there could be more coming in the days and weeks ahead. Remember, the future of The Batman isn’t just an inevitable sequel, but two separate TV shows: One focused on Gotham PD, and another about The Penguin.

This story will be updated if and when new details come up.