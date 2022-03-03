Flying Lotus will direct multiple movies for the team behind The Raid

Steven Ellison, better known as the multidisciplinary musician and artist Flying Lotus, has signed a multi-picture development deal to produce and direct a slate of upcoming films with Paris-based Logical Picture and XYZ Films.

Negotiated by Frédéric Fiore and Grace Adams from Logical Pictures and Nate Bolotin, partner at XYZ Films, on behalf of Brainfeeder Films, the independent film finance and production company Ellison founded with filmmaker Eddie Alcazar in 2016, the deal will finance multiple horror, thriller, and science fiction projects.

Ellison has amassed a circle of noteworthy collaborators in recent years, including the likes of David Lynch (Twin Peaks: The Return), Alma Harel (LoveTrue), Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Station Eleven), Shinichirō Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop, Carole & Tuesday), and LeSean Thomas, with whom he produced and composed the score for the 2021 Netflix anime Yasuke starring Lakeith Stanfield.

“I am glad to be joining forces again with longtime partner XYZ Films,” Logical Pictures Group president Frédéric Fiore said in a statement. “Flylo is a highly talented and respected musician with such a unique creative universe. I can’t wait to work on his upcoming film and cross media projects after his promising debuts as a filmmaker.”

In January, XYZ Films announced that Ellison’s second film, the forthcoming sci-fi horror feature Ash, would begin production this summer. “I’ve a strong desire to innovate in the sci-fi space and I really want to show the world something they’ve never seen before,” Ellison said of the movie in a press release.