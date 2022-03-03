 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Haven’s new free update lets you play as a same-gender couple

Yu and Kay alongside their same-gender counterparts in Haven. Image: The Game Bakers

Fans of Haven, the 2021 dystopian sci-fi RPG and one of Polygon’s favorite games of last year, have the option now to play the game as a same-gender couple thanks to a new free update.

“Haven is a game about the freedom to love whomever you want, and that’s why we’re particularly happy to bring this free Couple update to all platforms,” The Game Bakers CEO Emeric Thoa wrote in a post announcing the new addition to the game. You can now choose to play the game with the Yu and Kay you prefer: either a woman and a man, two women, or two men.”

Haven is a third-person survival RPG where players assume the roles of Yu and Kay, two lovers and fugitives who escape from an oppressive authoritarian society and flee to a mysterious uninhabited planet known as “Source” in search of freedom.

In a post published on the developer’s blog, The Game Bakers’ Mylène Lourdel emphasized that the update will not change the story arc for Haven, but will offer more options in terms of the composition of the couple. “This update is special to us,” they wrote. “Originally, the concept for Haven featured 8 couples, with a diverse range of relationships. It became clear during production that we wouldn’t be able to reach our initial vision for the full cast of characters, so we focused on the two characters you know well. But right after the game launch, we went back to work on this update.”

The new renditions of Yu and Kay are voiced by Ryan Highley and Lexie Ann Kendrick, who re-recorded all 80,000 lines of dialog in the game. In addition, the written dialog has been modified across all eight of Haven’s available languages, with any explicit and implicit gender references throughout altered to reflect the player’s selected characters.

Haven’s Couples update is available for free on PC (Steam, GOG & Epic Games Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One & Series and Nintendo Switch.

