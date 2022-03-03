 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is bringing back a fan-favorite multiplayer map

Activision goes back a couple years for its latest DLC

By Matt Leone
A soldier aims at other soldiers from atop an elevated building Image: Activision/Treyarch

Activision and Treyarch announced a bit of a surprise this morning — there’s a new map headed to 2020’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and it’s arriving tomorrow. The map, WMD, is a remastered version of the map of the same name from the original Call of Duty: Black Ops, and is set around an abandoned weapons facility.

According to Activision’s official description: “Expect a lot of action around the central Production Facility and bring backup when navigating the treacherous roads. Climb just about anything and everything to get the most out of this map, as verticality is the name of the game here.”

In addition to the map, Treyarch is delivering a new Vargo 52 Assault Rifle for multiplayer and Zombies. Activision says it’s “particularly effective where versatile equipment reigns — and in Zombies, it can be one of the most devastating assault rifles in the game with the right suite of attachments.”

Both come unexpectedly, as Activision releasing new content for older Call of Duty games is relatively rare. Activision has said that Call of Duty: Vanguard, its 2021 entry in the series, underperformed.

Activision’s official announcement post has more details on WMD and the Vargo 52.



