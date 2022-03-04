Why FromSoft fans should be excited for Armored Core

Fans of FromSoftware have been rewarded for their patience with the triumphant release of Elden Ring. The game is good. But what comes next? Luckily, we may already know: a new entry in the studio’s longest-running and long-dormant series, Armored Core.

It’s been nine long years since we got a new entry in the franchise, which at one point was releasing games on an annual basis. From the outside, it may not look like it has much in common with FromSoft’s recent oeuvre. Instead of dreary fantasy and medieval weapons, Armored Core is all about futuristic sci-fi and giant robots. But there’s more than meets the eye here, because the ethos the studio later honed in Dark Souls was right there in its (armored) core all along.

In the video above, I try to break down three arguments for why Souls-likers should be excited for a potential Armored Core 6. And for all the giant robot fans who probably don’t need a lot of convincing to get hyped, I made sure to include lots of cool robots. If you enjoy this video, be sure to check out the rest of our content over on Polygon’s YouTube channel!