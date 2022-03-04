 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The House of the Dead 1 and 2 remakes for Nintendo Switch keep the camp

By Cass Marshall

Remakes of The House of the Dead and The House of the Dead 2 are both coming to Nintendo Switch in April, and developer Forever Entertainment showed off more of its interpretation of the classic titles in a new trailer released on Friday.

The trailer shows that the remakes stick pretty close to the originals, keeping the rail-shooter gameplay, buckets of gore, and overall campy tones as players mow down hordes of undead monstrosities.

The House of the Dead and The House of the Dead 2 were originally released in arcades, with the first arriving in 1996 and the second launching in 1998. Sega would later release versions of the games on Sega Saturn, Dreamcast, and Windows PC. Forever Entertainment originally announced the remakes in 2019. The studio has also remade other classics, such as Panzer Dragoon: Remake, which was released in 2020. A remake of Squaresoft title Front Mission 1st was also announced at a February 2022 Nintendo Direct, and is planned for a release this summer.

