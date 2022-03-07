 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Halo Infinite co-op won’t launch with season 2

Online and split-screen co-op sound like they’re coming a bit later

By Austen Goslin
Two armored Spartan soldiers ready their rifles in Halo Infinite Image: 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios

Halo Infinite’s cooperative campaign and level-editor Forge mode sound like they’re going to take a little longer than anticipated to arrive. Both the online and split-screen version of co-op and Forge have no set release date, developer 343 Industries announced Friday, and co-op won’t launch with season 2 on May 3.

343 Industries said it still hopes to have the mode ready sometime in season 2, but it isn’t ready to share a release date yet. Halo Infinite’s co-op mode will allow for up to four players in its online modes and two players locally via split-screen.

343 also said it’s “making great progress on Forge” and that the mode is currently in testing in the hands of a few community creators. 343 said it plans to introduce public test flights for the mode sometime later this year. As for the mode’s actual release date, 343’s goal is to ship the mode with season 3 — seemingly meaning sometime in August at the earliest.

Halo Infinite season 2 will bring with it a new battle pass. Season 2’s theme will be Lone Wolves, a theme which will guide some of the content that 343 created for the pass, but not all of it.

Two Spartans wearing Lone Wolves armor from Halo Infinite season 2 Image: 343 Industries

Halo Infinite season 2 will also feature a new story focused on Spartan Sigrid Eklund and Spartan Hieu Dinh. The story will play out through cutscenes, story-themed events, and items from the battle pass.

The new season will also include new game modes like the free-for-all elimination mode, Last Spartan Standing, and new maps like Breaker for Big Team Battle and Catalyst for Arena.

