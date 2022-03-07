 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Square Enix delays Forspoken to October

The game needs a few extra months of polish

By Austen Goslin
Frey faces a dragon in a screenshot from Forspoken Image: Luminous Productions/Square Enix

Forspoken, the action-adventure game from Luminous Productions and Square Enix, won’t be coming out in May, the developer announced on Monday. Instead, Forspoken will now be released on Oct. 11, in order to give Luminous Productions more time to polish the game.

“Our vision for this exciting new IP is to deliver a game world and hero that gamers across the globe will want to experience for years to come, so getting it right is extremely important for us,” Luminous Productions said in a statement to players. “To that end, during the next few months we will focus all of our efforts on polishing the game and can’t wait for you all to experience Frey’s journey this fall.”

Forspoken follows the story of Frey Holland, a New Yorker teleported to the world of Athia where she suddenly gains incredible powers. She’ll have to use these powers to defeat dangerous creatures and fly around the world using “magic parkour.” As she journeys through the world she’ll have to face off against enemies call the Break, and overthrow the rule of the Tantas, the matriarchs who run Athia.

Forspoken will come to PlayStation 5 and Windows PC when it arrives on its new release date.

