You can finally play as murderous slime in this goop-filled game

This isn’t your average slime enemy. Asher Zhu, or Vuthric on Twitter, is making a video game where you play the entirety of the game as a slime. Now, instead of fighting slimes as a hero, you can finally learn what it’s like to occupy a brainless blob of goo.

We have slime and more in Cool WIP, Polygon’s weekly roundup of eye-catching clips and screenshots of works in progress. Each week, the Polygon staff scours the internet for the most interesting games still under construction, to give you a sampler of the coolest up-and-coming projects.

This week we have normal goo, toxic goop, a virtually recreated Moog, a developer using Twitter to help design a game, and a town filled with the most adorable dinosaurs.

Goo week baby

Asher Zhu’s Slime is everything I want and more. In a recent clip, you can see just how goopy and violent goo can be. At one point, we see the goo absorb an entire human body and drag it around. It’s a far cry from all the slime that I’ve beaten up in various RPGs. I guess it was about time for the slimy creatures to stand up and fight back. If you want to learn more about how Zhu goes about making the game, you can check out his Twitter account or website.

A method to muck up any environment

I can finally start showing some of the tech I made for #TheGunk at @Thunderfulgames. This is the non-destructive workflow for adding blobs of gunk to a scene. Brush actors generate voxels + raymarched SDF.#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #UnrealEngine #UE4 #xbox #procgen pic.twitter.com/Z1Q5LltU5W — Jarl Larsson (@Bytegrove) March 5, 2022

Speaking of slime, developer Jarl Larsson showed off how they bring oozing, disgusting goo to life. In a clip, you see them set the radius of the goop, and then lather it all over a natural environment. We first see it from the developer’s top-down perspective, and then the video shows the character in-game vacuuming it all up. It looks gross, but you can catch more of the developer’s work on their Twitter page.

A stunning digital Moog

I decided to wrap this Moog modular synth project up in UE5, now that it's available. Lumen is a treasure.



Huge credit to Alastair Wilson for the music and for the visual inspiration (links below)#ue5 #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/VOLVPYUVk2 — Daniel W (@bezzalel) March 6, 2022

Daniel W, an environment artist, made this stunning recreation of a Moog synthesizer in Unreal Engine. A clip of it shows just how detailed the creation is; even the nobs are appropriately labeled and have tiny little ticks in them. It’s a loving recreation, and a fun one for music fans to pick apart.

A developer takes suggestions from followers

Thank you for all your suggestions on the last post. The scene is not finished yet, but I already added waterfalls, bridges, fences and a library[WIP].#GodotEngine #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/2cOgPYdg7j — Kmitt (@kmitt91) March 5, 2022

Developer Kmitt “hit a creative wall” when designing a new building, so they reached out for ideas on Twitter. People suggested adding features like waterfalls and bridges, and so the developer added them! Above, you can view the results. It’s a unique example of people participating in game development, and you can follow the rest of Kmitt’s work on their Twitter account.

The most adorable little dinos you’ve ever seen

Paleofolk animation test! ✨



We’re planning that the Paleofolk will interact with each other and grow friendships (or rivalries!) as they spend time in your village!



Still a work in progress, but what do y’all think?#screenshotsaturday #indiedev pic.twitter.com/p9nkNPV3SG — Ambertail Games (@AmbertailGames) March 5, 2022

I love dinosaurs and not just when they come in chicken nugget form. Amber Isle is a shop and village simulator set in a world with dinosaur villagers. It’s a neat concept, especially as we only get to see dinosaurs as fossils in beloved series like Animal Crossing. Developer Ambertail Games posted a clip with two of the game’s characters, and I can’t help but gush over them. Amber Isle doesn’t have a release window yet, but you can check out more information on the developer’s Twitter account.