Netflix suspends streaming in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine

Netflix has suspended its streaming platform in Russia. No new Russian accounts will be able to sign up, and existing customers will have their subscriptions canceled during the next billing cycle.

“Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” a Netflix spokesperson told Polygon.

In late February, Russian president Vladimir Putin launched an invasion into Ukraine. In the weeks that have passed, Russian troops have moved into the country as widespread fighting and bombing continues. There have been thousands of casualties, including hundreds of civilians. More than one million refugees have fled Ukraine, while many more are still trying to escape.

In the weeks since, Ukrainian deputy prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov urged tech companies like Netflix, Sony, and Microsoft to pull business out of the country. Netflix is joining a growing number of company issuing sanctions on Russia. Electronic Arts has removed Russian and Belarusian teams from both FIFA 22 and NHL 22 and suspended sales of all its products in those countries. Microsoft, Apple, and dozens of others have pulled their businesses from Russia and Belarus.

“We are sure that such actions will motivate the citizens of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression,” Fedorov said in an open letter published last week.