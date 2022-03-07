Nintendo 64 cult classic Glover coming to Steam

Nintendo 64-era cult classic Glover, a platformer which stars a four-fingered glove, is getting a re-release on PC developer Piko Interactive announced Monday.

Glover was originally created by Interactive Studios and published by Hasbro. The game was originally released in 1998 on Nintendo 64, and it came to PlayStation a year later. A Glover sequel was reportedly announced in 1999, but was later canceled. Piko Interactive purchased the IP in 2017. The developer said in a tweet that the game is “completely redone from the original source code (N64 version of the game), and improved for modern PCs.”

Finally the wait is almost over. The #N64 Era Cult Classic Glover is coming soon! This version of #Glover is a completely redone from the original source code (N64 version of the game), and improved for modern PCs.#remaster #RETROGAMING #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/awbq00ALHr — PIKO (@Pikointeractive) March 7, 2022

So what’s this game about? Glover, the titular character, is literally a glove. Basically, he slaps a ball around a variety of different platform levels, often with lots of obstacles. Why does he do this? Because he’s trying to protect the Crystal Kingdom by saving a bunch of rubber balls that are lost inside these different worlds. He’s got a friend who is a hat named Mr. Tip.

Glover will be released on April 20 — that’s 4/20 — on Windows PC via Steam.