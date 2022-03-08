GTA 5’s next-gen pricing, preloading now available

Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online get the next-gen, “expanded and enhanced” treatment on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X next week, but the newly remastered versions of those games won’t be a free upgrade. But both titles will be cheaper at launch — and the stand-alone PS5 version of Grand Theft Auto Online will be free on that platform for the first three months.

So how much will Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online cost you on Microsoft and Sony’s newest consoles? According to pricing on the Xbox Games Store, the Xbox Series X version of Grand Theft Auto 5 (which includes GTA Online) is $39.99. However, the current-generation version is on sale for $19.99 (50% off) until June 14. The stand-alone version of Grand Theft Auto Online costs $19.99, but is also 50% off for the next three months, so $9.99.

On the PlayStation Store, Grand Theft Auto 5 for PS5 is listed for pre-order for just $9.99 (75% off its standard price). That discount is also available until June 14. GTA Online is free as a stand-alone download on PS5 during the same window.

Preloading for the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online is now available, Rockstar Games announced Tuesday. The games launch on current consoles on March 15.

Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X will offer a variety of visual and gameplay upgrades over the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions. Those improvements include faster load times; improved lighting, shadows, and water reflections; increased population, traffic variety, and vegetation density; and highly detailed new explosions. Players on new consoles can choose from three graphics options, depending on how they favor graphics and performance. Players can also transfer their progress in GTA 5 and GTA Online from the previous-generation consoles to new platforms via the Rockstar Games Social Club.

Update: This story has been updated with pricing on the PlayStation 5 version of Grand Theft Auto 5.