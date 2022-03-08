Discord back up and running after outage

Discord, Spotify, Wikipedia, and other web services were experiencing outages on Tuesday, according to various user reports, social media accounts, and the website Down Detector. Discord’s outage began around 12 p.m. EST, causing disruptions on the popular chat app.

“We are aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix,” Discord said through its Twitter account. Discord followed that tweet with some advice: “time to go outside everyone.”

We’re aware of an issue causing message failures and are working on a fix.



Apologies for the disruption & thx for hanging tight! https://t.co/rq97JXSEFv — Discord (@discord) March 8, 2022

After roughly three hours, service was restored. At 3:19 p.m. EST, Discord’s incident report noted “media infrastructure back online, media embeds should be functional again.” And by 3:41 p.m. ET, the incident report stated that functionality, including “typing events,” should be fully restored.

Discord had begun investigating “API Errors and Push Notification Errors,” at 12:16 p.m. EST, and attempted to identify and remediate the issues. At 1:08 p.m. EST, the incident report noted a “root cause was also detected in our streaming service,” which required a controlled restart that would have caused a “temporary disruption of streaming.” However, “a new issue has occurred causing a major outage of the API.” Discord users had been unable to log in to the service and reported problems sending messages.

Discord has already experienced multiple outages in 2022. This includes one as recently as February, as well as a two-hour outage in January, which prevented users from joining calls or using chat functions. Discord also experienced a major outage in November, along with Spotify, Snapchat, and Etsy, which were all affected by Google Cloud issues.

Update: Discord has resumed function, and this story has been updated with more details.