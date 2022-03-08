 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New Pokémon Trading Card expansion brings Hisuian forms from Legends: Arceus

Collect cards featuring the Hisuian Pokémon forms

By Ana Diaz
an image of a card packs laid out. there are coins and a binder with pokemon art on it. Image: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Trading Card is getting a new expansion based on Pokémon: Legends Arceus this spring. The expansion is called “Sword & Shield—Astral Radiance,” and it will have cards featuring the Hisuian forms of Pokémon as well as environment art inspired by the Hisui region. The expansion is scheduled to launch at certain retailers worldwide starting May 27.

An announcement from The Pokémon Company shared art and more details about the expansion. The packaging for the cards featured the Hisuian forms Typhlosion, Decidueye, and Samurott. The expansion will also introduce a powerful new gameplay mechanic called “Radiant Pokémon.” According to the release, Radiant Pokémon tend to have powerful abilities and attacks, and will have “Shiny Pokémon illustrated in etched artwork.”

The Pokémon Company released its latest video game, Pokémon: Legends Arceus, earlier this year. That game takes place in the sprawling open world of the Hisui region and features different forms of popular Pokémon, like Zorua. Now the game has a series of cards to accompany its release.

