Dying Light gets free PS5 upgrade

Techland announced Tuesday that it has pushed out a patch for the original Dying Light that will enhance the 2015 game on PlayStation 5. A patch bringing the same enhancements to the game on Xbox Series X is on the way later, the studio said.

The patch, available now, introduces three new video modes, as well as a 25% increase in (in-world) viewing distance. Players may choose from a performance mode (60 frames per second in full high definition); quality mode (30 fps at 4K resolution), or a balanced mode aiming for 60 fps in Quad High Definition.

The update also offers enhancements for PlayStation 4 Pro owners; it improves Dying Light’s 30 fps cap and brings a new networking solution to the game.

Dying Light originally launched Jan. 27, 2015 on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. A re-release bundling the game with all of its DLC launched for those three platforms in May, and on Nintendo Switch in October. A sequel, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, launched Feb. 4 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, and is planned for Nintendo Switch sometime before the end of June.