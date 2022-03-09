 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nintendo delays Advance Wars Switch remake amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp delayed indefinitely

By Michael McWhertor
Artillery units fire on an enemy group in a screenshot from Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Image: Nintendo

Nintendo delayed the release of Switch game Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp on Wednesday, citing “recent world events” — unmistakably a reference to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The remastered remake of the first two Advance Wars games was slated to arrive on Nintendo Switch on April 8.

“In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on April 8th,” Nintendo said on its Twitter account. “Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date.”

Nintendo’s delay of the game — the game’s second — makes sense, despite the colorful, cartoonish presentation of the early Advance Wars games. Players engage in turn-based battles, using infantry, artillery, and vehicles like tanks and helicopters, to conquer enemies and take control of cities and armories. While the Switch remakes of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2 are rated E 10+ by the Entertainment Software Ratings Board, for mild violence, the games seemingly feel inappropriate for release in the current climate from Nintendo’s perspective.

In late February, Russian troops moved into Ukraine from the east and the north, through neighboring Belarus. Fighting has since intensified, with hundreds of casualties. The large-scale assault adds to the more than 14,000 people killed in eastern Ukraine since the 2014 conflict with Russia began. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are leaving the country as refugees, according to the Kyiv Independent, even as many citizens, including game developers in the region, hold their ground to fight Russia’s army.

