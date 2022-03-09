Gotham Knights launches in October

Gotham Knights, the open-world, Bat-family action-RPG from WB Games Montreal, launches Oct. 25, the studio announced Wednesday morning. The news comes almost one year after Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced that the highly anticipated project had to be delayed a year into 2022.

No other details accompanied Wednesday’s announcement. Gotham Knights will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Gotham Knights was first revealed at the inaugural DC FanDome event of 2020. The game stars Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, and the Red Hood as playable characters. They’ll duke it out with longtime Bat-nemeses like Mr. Freeze, as well as the Court of Owls, a plutocratic conspiracy spanning generations of Gotham City’s richest and most powerful families. The game’s campaign will support cooperative multiplayer for two.

Gotham Knights was originally expected to launch in 2021; WBIE delayed the game on March 19, 2021, saying developers needed “more time to deliver the best possible experience for players.”

WB Games Montreal developed 2013’s Batman: Arkham Origins, the only game of the Batman: Arkham series not developed by Rocksteady Studios. Rocksteady is at work on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which was also initially revealed at DC FanDome 2020, and is likewise expected to launch in 2022, on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.