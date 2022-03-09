 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New Bridgerton trailer is already a hodgepodge of delicious romance tropes

There is also a corgi

By Petrana Radulovic

This season of Bridgerton is part The Taming of the Shrew, part Sense and Sensibility, and a sprinkle of that part of Hamilton where Angelica Schuyler sings, “I love my sister more than anything in this life, I will choose her happiness over mine every time.”

After cavorting with an opera singer all last season, Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) is determined to actually find marriage this time around — and he has his sights set on the perfect match: this season’s diamond, newcomer Miss Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), who is sweet, accomplished, and beautiful. The catch? Her sharp and opinionated older sister Kate (Simone Ashley) who doesn’t think the match is suitable. Anthony must win over Kate in order to win over Edwina — but as the trailer reveals, he finds himself more and more drawn to Kate.

The first season of the Regency romance premiered in December 2020. The steamy love story — and the gorgeous period gowns! — captured enough Netflix viewers to warrant renewals for three more seasons. Based on the bestselling book series by Julia Quinn, the Bridgerton novels follow the titular family in England in the early 1800s. Each novel is dedicated to a different sibling, and the show will take on the same format, with each season shifting perspectives.

Season 2 of Bridgerton hits Netflix on March 25.

