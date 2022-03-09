Aquaman 2, Flash, and Black Adam delayed, Shazam 2 moved up

Warner Bros. has done some calendar shuffling. The release dates of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, DC’s League of Super-Pets, Wonka, and The Meg 2 have all shifted around, with most getting significant delays.

The first of the upcoming changes is pushing Black Adam from July 29 to Oct. 21. Moving into the newly vacated summer dae is DC’s League of Super-Pets, which was originally slated to come out on May 20.

Perhaps the least surprising delay on the list is Aquaman 2. Arthur Curry’s sequel was originally slated for release on Dec. 16, the same day that Avatar 2 is scheduled to make its long-awaited arrival. Aquaman 2 will now be released on March 17, 2023. The Flash is also getting pushed into next year, moving from Nov. 4 to June 23, 2023.

Despite all these moves, Warner Bros. isn’t totally leaving December. The company has moved up Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which was previously scheduled for release next year, to Dec. 12.

Finally, in non-superhero news, Warner Bros. announced that it is moving Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka back by nine months, from March 17, 2023, to Dec. 15, 2023. The studio also announced an official date for The Meg 2, the sequel to the giant-shark film that became a surprise box-office success. The Meg 2 will arrive on Aug. 4, 2023.

Here’s a full rundown of Warner Bros. Pictures’ new release dates: