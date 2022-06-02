 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Resident Evil Village is getting VR support for PlayStation VR2

Get up close and virtual with Lady D

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Capcom’s first announced update for Resident Evil Village, last year’s memorable mainline entry in the survival horror-action franchise, is getting PlayStation VR2 support, which will be available for the PlayStation 5 version of the game.

Capcom didn’t offer a release date for Resident Evil Village’s VR support, and Sony hasn’t announced a release date for its next-generation virtual reality headset. A teaser trailer showed plenty of first-person action, and tantalizing looks at Lady Dimitrescu at terrifying scale.

The predecessor to Village, 2017’s Resident Evil 7 biohazard, introduced VR support for the franchise. A VR port of Resident Evil 4 for Quest 2 headsets was released last year.

Resident Evil Village was released in May 2021 for Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. In our review of the first-person survival-horror game, we called Village’s blend of gunplay and scares “the perfect cocktail of horror and action.”

In This Stream

PlayStation State of Play June 2022: All the news, trailers, and announcements

View all 12 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Rollerdrome will make roller derby deadly

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Eternights is part-dating sim, part-hack-and-slash

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Everything announced at Sony’s new State of Play

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Street Fighter 6 confirmed for 2023

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Final Fantasy 16 coming summer 2023, new trailer released

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Cyberpunk cat game Stray gets July release date

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon