Fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle is getting a remake

Jotaro Kujo, Joseph Joestar, DIO, and the rest of the cast of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure are returning to fighting games. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle is getting a remake, Sony announced during its State of Play livestream on Wednesday. The updated version of the game, which is called JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, is set to arrive in early fall 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

All Star Battle is a 3D fighting game that lets players pit members of the JoJo’s cast against one another. The game was originally released for PlayStation 3 in 2014 and featured more than 40 characters. The updated version of the game expands the roster to more than 50, pulling in characters both from the anime, which is in the middle of the Stone Ocean arc now, and the manga that it’s based on.

The game also combines aspects of each of the series’ power systems, giving some of the earlier characters in the series Hamon powers, later characters get the Stands that the series is famous for, and characters from Steel Ball Run even get mounted forms.

The new version of the game also adds many of the voice actors from the anime. Since the original game was released in 2013, when the anime was still only on its first full season, the cast featured many actors that are different from their anime counterparts. With the update, it seems that developer Namco Bandai has brought in many of the anime actors to reprise their roles, though there hasn’t been a full cast list revealed for the game yet.