Returnal: Ascension DLC adds co-op and a new survival mode

Returnal, the PlayStation 5-exclusive third-person action game that launched last spring, is getting a big new chunk of downloadable content. The free DLC, titled Returnal: Ascension, arrives on March 22. It includes a new co-op mode and a survival mode. We’ve included the trailer above.

In Returnal players take on the role of Selene, a woman trapped in a time loop grappling with bullet hell combat in three dimensions. The game received rave reviews, including here at Polygon, where we said it “elevates the time loop genre.”

Up until this point, however, the game has always been a single-player experience. Returnal: Ascension will add a co-op mode that will allow players to experience the original game with a friend.

The DLC’s Tower of Sisyphus mode, however, is single-player only: “It’s an ascending gauntlet of increasingly dangerous phases,” states the official description, “with each containing twenty floors. Upon entry, eliminate all the enemies on each floor and secure your passage to the next one up. Just be ready for what you might encounter within.”

Players will only be able to unlock the Tower once they’ve found the Icarian Grapnel, so be sure to drop a save slot there when you get a chance.