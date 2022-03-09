 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dinosaurs invade Earth in Capcom’s Exoprimal, coming 2023

New, 1 comment

IP is all new, despite some resemblance to fan fave Dino Crisis

By Owen S. Good

Capcom is reaching for a kitchen sink full of awesome in Exoprimal, which will have players donning super-cool mech suits to take on an extradimensional dinosaur incursion when it launches next year. The all-new IP was revealed at the beginning of Wednesday’s State of Play live stream.

Exoprimal will launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in 2023. Exoprimal looks like an urban-warfare take on what Systemic Reaction has done with Second Extinction, which launched in early access on Xbox One and Xbox Series X last spring.

An accompanying post on PlayStation Blog said the game will support cooperative teams of up to five players. They’ll have access to different mech suits, and can change among them mid-mission to take advantage of all their offensive capabilities.

“Always outnumbered by their foes, Exofighter teams will need to coordinate and select a strategic combination of suits to overcome the odds,” a Capcom representative wrote. “Exoprimal is focused around multiplayer co-op gameplay, with each Exosuit having a clearly defined role.”

Wednesday’s trailer introduced viewers to the team of hip-looking dino-busters who are in charge of reptilian vector control. They avail themselves of melee as well as ranged weapons, then they debrief back at HQ with a cheerful AI who supplies the next day’s dinosaur forecast. Everything looks like it’s jam-packed with Sharknado/Snakes on a Plane violence and irony.

Though comparisons to Dino Crisis — a series Capcom published (most recently in 2003) — are flying fast and furious, the publisher says Exoprimal is all new, and not a reboot or adaptation of another dino-slaughter work.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

The Cowabunga Collection packs in 13 retro Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games

By Michael McWhertor
9 comments / new

Valkyrie Elysium is a new action-focused sequel to Valkyrie Profile

By Michael McWhertor
2 comments / new

Fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle is getting a remake

By Austen Goslin
1 comment / new

8 more women allege sexual harassment and discrimination at PlayStation maker Sony

By Nicole Carpenter
2 comments / new

Returnal: Ascension DLC adds co-op and a new survival mode

By Charlie Hall
1 comment / new

Gundam hero shooter Gundam Evolution launches globally in 2022

By Michael McWhertor
1 comment / new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon